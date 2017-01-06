“Now I feel so much better, I can hold my daughter in my lap and play with her. I can’t wait to go back home.”

Bajandar, who comes from a poor village in the southern coastal district of Khulna, became a celebrity after his condition was widely covered in local and international media.

He met his wife Halima Khatun before he contracted the disease, but it had taken hold by the time they married, against her parents’ wishes.

All three have lived in the hospital since he was admitted for the first surgery nearly a year ago.

“He is probably the most loved and longest-staying patient in this hospital,” said duty doctor Nurun Nahar.

Bajandar initially thought the warts were harmless, but they eventually covered his hands and feet, forcing him to stop working.

Now he plans to set up a small business using donations received from well-wishers across the world.

“I was so worried about raising my daughter,” he said. “I hope the curse won’t return again.”