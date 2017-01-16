But BT believes its new system will be capable of eradicating much of the problem overnight by stopping the incoming calls.

Digital Minister Matt Hancock welcomed the introduction of the new initiative and said the Government was determined to help tackle the problem.

He said: “Nuisance callers are a terrible blight on society and Government and industry are working together to crack down on them.

“We’ve forced companies to display their numbers when they call you, made it easier to prosecute those involved in making the calls and increased the maximum fines up to £500,000.

“We welcome BT’s new service, which offers customers an additional level of protection, helping them to fight back against this ongoing harassment.”

John Petter, chief executive of BT Consumer, said: “We’ve been at the forefront of equipping our customers to defend themselves against the huge numbers of PPI and unwanted marketing calls that are continuing to grow.

“Now, with our unique technology, we can identify and tackle huge numbers of those calls in the network and also give our customers control over the calls they receive.”