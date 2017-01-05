Although new measures are being introduced to reduce middle-class families inheritance tax bills from this April, the total amount collected will to continue to rise for several years to come, experts said.

Inheritance tax is liable on savings above £325,000 or £650,000 between a couple, and from this year the threshold will gradually begin to rise to include an extra £175,000 each in residential property wealth by 2020.

Andrew Hood, an economist at the IFS, and author of the report, said: “Our findings are consistent with separate data which shows that more and more people are continuing to finding they are leaving large inheritances and being pushed over the inheritance tax threshold.”

The number of middle class families being dragged into paying inheritance tax should eventually be reduced by new, higher threshold, he added.

However he warned that if the Government did not want to see its effects being devalued over time it would need to peg annual increases in its value to house prices instead of consumer prices, as is currently planned.