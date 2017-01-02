The Scottish Conservatives said the large increase in the “unplaced” total means more youngsters are being presented with a choice between attending university south of the Border or losing out altogether.

Liz Smith, the party’s Shadow Education Secretary, said: “This problem is serious since it means that a rising number of very well qualified Scottish pupils are finding it impossible to get places in Scottish universities.

“The combined effects of the SNP’s discriminatory funding policy which has at its heart the controversial ‘capping policy’ and the pressure for all universities to widen access to the poorest students inevitably forces Scotland’s universities to make very tough – and some would argue unfair – choices.”

The new Ucas statistics show the number of Scottish applicants who were “unplaced” after the admissions cycle increased from 8,280 in 2007, the year before the SNP scrapped a back-end graduate endowment, to 16,520 in 2015. The number increased again to 16,645 last year.

The totals include applications made by Scots to universities across the UK, but the vast majority were submitted to Scottish institutions. They also include those who turned down the offer of a place, although this is thought to be a negligible number.

Over the same period, the number of English youngsters missing out on a place also initially increased rapidly, from 72,890 in 2007 to 135,360 in 2010. However, it has since fallen by nearly 30 per cent to 97,185.

The UK Government has lifted a cap on places in English universities, allowing them to admit as many applicants as they see fit.

Although the number of full-time places allocated to Scottish students increased by seven per cent between 2012/13 and 2014/15, the Audit Scotland report found the number of applications increased by 15 per cent over the same period.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “These Ucas figures record the highest ever entry rate to our universities for 18-year-olds from Scotland’s 20 per cent most deprived areas. Since 2006, the rate has increased by 3.7 percentage points to 10.9 per cent.

“This is very welcome news, but we are committed to making further and faster progress on fairer access to higher education for all, as the recommendations made by the Commission on Widening Access are implemented.”