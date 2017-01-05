It is also rumored that Stevie Wonder, who has performed at the White House, director J.J. Abrams and director George Lucas are on the guest list.

After the farewell bash, President Obama is going up to Chicago to give a goodbye speech on January 10th.

Meanwhile, controversy has dogged the Donald Trump inauguration; singer Rebecca Ferguson has claimed she was invited to perform and said she only will if she can perform civil rights anthem Strange Fruit.

Grammy-winning musician John Legend told the BBC in December he is “not surprised at all” that few stars are willing to perform at the inauguration.

“Creative people tend to reject bigotry and hate,” he said. “We tend to be more liberal-minded. When we see somebody that’s preaching division and hate and bigotry, it’s unlikely he’ll get a lot of creative people that want to be associated with him.”