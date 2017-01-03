MIAMI, Jan. 2 (UPI) — New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo just wants his best players to show up for practice Tuesday.

That’s the approach the first-year coach is taking after hearing about Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard and others flying down to Miami to party on Sunday and Monday.

On Tuesday, Cruz posted a photo on Instagram of himself, Beckham, Shepard, Giants teammates, and rapper Trey Songz while on a boat in Miami. Cruz later deleted the post, but it was preserved on social media.

On Sunday night, Beckham and his teammates went out to the LIV nightclub in Miami and stayed until the early morning, hanging out with Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Jamie Foxx, Khloe Kardashian, and Johnny Manziel, according to TMZ.

“Players are off until tomorrow morning,” McAdoo told reporters Monday, via the New York Daily News.

The Giants beat the Washington Redskins 19-10 Sunday afternoon. Lambeau Field plays host to the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers’ 4:40 p.m. showdown Sunday in the NFC wild-card round.