A potential top-five pick in the 2017 draft, Ohio State safety Malik Hooker reversed his previous decision and will head for the NFL.

NFLDraftScout.com analyst Dane Brugler ranks Hooker fifth overall among all prospects eligible for the 2017 NFL Draft.

The redshirt sophomore All-American known as “Malik the Freak” is a dynamic athlete who should test well in scouting combine events.

“I have talked with my family and we have decided its best for me to forgo my remaining two years of eligibility and declare for the 2017 NFL draft,” Hooker said in a statement.

After a redshirt season, Hooker played sparingly in 2015 behind Vonn Bell and Tyvis Powell.

But as a starter in 2016, he had seven interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns, and was third on the team with 73 interceptions.

Hooker is raw, having played only two seasons of high school football, and earned his scholarship to Ohio State in part by what coach Urban Meyer and defensive coordinator Luke Fickell saw Hooker do on the basketball court at New Castle High School.