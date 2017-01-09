Ohio State running back and wide receiver Curtis Samuel announced Monday he plans to forgo his senior year and enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Samuel accounted for more than 1,600 combined yards as a rusher and receiver and scoring 15 touchdowns. He was a first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection as a wide receiver in 2016.

Samuel, 20, led the Buckeyes in receiving this season with 74 catches for 865 yards and seven touchdowns. He was third on the team in rushing with 771 yards and eight TDs, making him the only player in college football with at least 700 yards both receiving and rushing.

“I arrived in Columbus in 2014 as a Brooklyn boy excited for the opportunity of playing college football on the biggest stage,” Samuel posted on social media. “As I reflect on the past three years, I am very proud of our accomplishments. … I have decided to realize my dream and enter the 2017 NFL Draft.”

Samuel is a projected as a third-round pick by NFLDraftScout.com — 92nd overall and 11th at the wide receiver position.

Samuel becomes the fifth Ohio State player to give up his remaining eligibility to enter the 2017 draft. The early entry deadline is Jan. 18.