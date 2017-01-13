But traders still harbour concerns over whether the deal struck late last year between Opec and the world’s largest producers outside of the cartel will stick.

Saxo Bank’s Ole Hansen said the short-lived price rally had been followed by a sell-off as traders tried to make sense of a range of supply news.

“Key Opec members have cut production as promised but against this we have doubts about Iraq as well as rising production from Libya and an upgrade to US production,” he explained.

Iraq claims to have cut daily production by 160,000 barrels to reach its target of 210,000 barrels a day soon. But ship loading data from the country suggests that exports in February will be higher. In addition the Kurdish-controlled north has not shown any signs of cutting, leaving it to the government-controlled south to provide the cuts, Mr Hansen added.

Oil prices have climbed from 12-year lows of $27.50 a barrel a year ago but have struggled to reach the key $60 a barrel mark without an intervention from Opec.

The cartel’s agreement to reduce supply alongside cuts from Russia is the first of its kind agreed in 15 years and is crucial to help the market continue its tentative recovery following the two-year downturn.

A report from the cartel’s Vienna-based headquarters issued a sobering warning that without the deal, the market could face a supply overhang of 1.24m barrels of oil a day, around 300,000 more than forecast a month ago, which would snuff out the market’s hard-fought recovery.