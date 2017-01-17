The collapse in confidence has prompted major producers, including Saudi Arabia and Iraq, to reassure the market that the deal will hold.

Khalid Al-Falih, the Saudi minister of energy and industry, said the Kingdom would adhere strictly to its commitment to cut oil flows.

He said he was confident that other signatories to the historic global pact would follow suit, meaning Opec probably won’t need to extend output cuts beyond the agreed six-month term.

“Many countries are actually going the extra mile and cutting beyond what they’ve committed… I am confident about the impact,” said the minister, echoing the IEA’s prediction of a balanced market by the summer.

“Once we get close to the five-year average of global stocks and inventories, we will basically let our foot off the brakes and let the market do its thing,” he added.

The Saudis are understood to have cut production by more than they agreed to, producing just under 10m barrels of oil a day.

Mr Birol warned that, while the supply cut could signal higher oil prices, it would also encourage more production from the United States and elsewhere, threatening to offset the efforts by Opec member states.

A lack of investment in new sources of oil could also set the market up for price shocks by the end of the decade.

“This year, if there are no major investments coming, we may well see in a few years from now significant supply-demand gap with serious implications on the market,” he said.