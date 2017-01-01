Miss Kotlarova said the girls were with a larger group of family and friends who had already crossed the road, one of the main routes in and out of Oldham town centre, and the larger group was waiting on the opposite pavement.

The two cousins then started to cross the road outside the shop.

Miss Kotlarova said: “But as they came to the other side of the road the car ran them over. They were holding hands.”

Witnesses described the car as driving fast and “flying away” after the collision. Seconds later, friends ran to Helina’s home to alert the family.

Miss Kotlarova added: “We ran there. I went to her. She did not breathe. Then the ambulance came.”

She said Helina attended the Collective Spirit free school in Oldham and enjoyed dancing and music and wanted to become a singer.