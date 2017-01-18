Sacramento Kings forward Omri Casspi is expected to miss the next one to two weeks due to a calf injury.

Casspi Suffers Calf Injury

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Casspi, 28, suffered the injury Monday in practice and underwent an MRI, per James Ham of CSN Bay Area. He last played six minutes in Friday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and was inactive Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In his third season back in Sacramento, Casspi has found himself on the outside of the rotation. He’s averaging 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 37.9 percent from beyond the arc. He’s missed double-digit games each of the last two seasons due to injury.

“[Casspi is] a good shooter, smart cutter, and he loves Sacramento,” coach Dave Joerger said, per Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee. “He’s been through some tough times here. I know his heart is in it. It’s a changing year for us in the organization with what we’re trying to do, and sometimes his minutes can be sporadic.”

Sacramento is likely looking at an uphill battle toward making the playoffs, but Casspi’s injury isn’t going to make much of an impact. Matt Barnes and Arron Afflalo are the most notable names brought in on the wing and have taken his spot in the rotation.

Both those guys should see a couple of extra minutes, with Barnes potentially working in as a small-ball 4.