Warning: The following contains spoilers from the entire first season of Netflix’s One Day at a Time reboot. If you haven’t binged all 13 episodes yet, you may want to bookmark this page and come back once you have. Proceed with caution.

Over the course of its first season, Netflix’s reboot of the classic Norman Lear sitcom One Day at a Time tackles a handful of issues facing Americans today, including immigration, sexism, and veteran’s rights, with the same sort of warmth and reasonable discussion that made the Lear model such an iconic part of TV history. But one particular issue tackled, the one wisely kept under wraps in the show’s promotional materials, rose above the rest to prove the be the beating heart of the delightful new series. We’re talking about young Elena’s coming out process, of course.