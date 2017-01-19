Analysis conducted by Nice and the pharmaceutical industry, and seen by the Times newspaper, indicates that the new policy will affect 20 per cent of newly-approved medicines, or around 12 drugs a year.

Campaigners say the changes could mean patients die while they wait for a treatment to become available.

Chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, Baroness Morgan, said: “We are hugely concerned that the £20million budget impact threshold would be a massive setback for access to new cancer drugs in England.”