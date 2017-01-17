However charities warned that underdiagnosis was also a problem.

Dr Andy Whittamore, Clinical Lead for Asthma UK: “Some people may not be receiving the correct diagnosis for asthma or may be misdiagnosed.

“However, it does not address the equally worrying problem of underdiagnosis and poor control of asthma in the wider population.

“Asthma is a chronic condition with many complex causes which is why diagnosis may be difficult. Asthma is also a highly variable condition that can change throughout someone’s life or even week by week, meaning treatment also needs to change over time.

“While some people may experience a remission in their asthma, symptoms may reoccur later and people should remain vigilant and aware of any new symptoms that may indicate a flare up of asthma.”

The new study found that doctors often did not order the tests needed to confirm an asthma diagnosis. Instead, in nearly half of cases they based their diagnosis solely on the patient’s symptoms and their own observations, claims that have also been made in the UK.

“Doctors wouldn’t diagnose diabetes without checking blood sugar levels, or a broken bone without ordering an x-ray,” added Dr Aaron.

“But for some reason many doctors are not ordering the spirometry tests that can definitely diagnose asthma.”

Retired nurse Becky Hollingsworth was diagnosed with asthma two years ago. While participating in this study she learned that her shortness of breath was actually a temporary breathing problem left over from a bout of pneumonia.

“Even if it’s falsely diagnosed, you still have to deal with the consequences of having a chronic illness,” said the 72-year-old grandmother of Ottawa.

“You have to take medication and if you want to take a trip somewhere the insurance can be higher.”

Patients who have difficulty breathing are advised to ask their doctor to order a breathing test (spirometry) to determine if they might have asthma or even Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Patients think they may have been misdiagnosed with asthma or that they no longer have asthma, should also ask their doctor for a spirometry test, the researchers said, but warned people not to come off medication without seeking medical advice.

