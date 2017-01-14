On a different occasion during the same holiday, another selfie shows the two princesses smiling with the Prince in the background at the wheel of a Range Rover in an open-necked shirt.

Another photo in the same card shows Sarah and her daughters attending a wedding in London.

The fold-out card is signed by all four of them, but the signatures are only photocopies.

The message inside reads: “A Thought, A Word, A Deed, Nothing is More Special, A Warm Embrace, A Smile that goes the Extra Mile, Somebody, Somewhere took heed.”

The cards have been sent in reply to people who sent the family Christmas wishes.