PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, Dec. 28 (UPI) — An Ontario man illustrated how slippery his ice-covered neighborhood has become by strapping on some ice skates and gliding down the street.

A video posted to Twitter by ErinMMarshall shows a Peterborough man using his ice skates to get around Monday after warm weather brought rains that later froze into a layer of slippery ice.

The man carefully gets down from his porch stoop and glides across the frozen sidewalk and driveway to the street.

“It’s a full-on ice rink!” the man says.