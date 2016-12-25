Lord Dannatt, a former Chief of Defence Staff, said: “The Royal Air Force flying over Mosul in Iraq is one thing. Flying over Raqqa is quite another given Syrian airspace is controlled by the regime.

“Getting a good dialogue between Western forces and the Russians is really really important.

“I would hope discussions are going on informally. Otherwise putting our own pilots in Syrian airspace would be very dangerous.

“Raqqa is Islamic state’s heartland. Defeating them there would be an extraordinarily important moment.

“Russia has chosen to back Assad in the Syrian civil war for their own reasons. They have realised that the best chance of success on the ground comes from the Russians.

“The West has supported the opposition, the Russians the regime. But the common enemy is of much greater threat to us all.”