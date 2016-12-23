Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG have come to an agreement with Chelsea to sign midfielder Oscar for a reported fee of £60 million.

The Blues’ official website confirmed on Friday that the Brazil international’s Stamford Bridge stay will come to an end four-and-a-half years after he arrived in the Premier League. They posted the following on their Twitter feed, thanking the player for his service:

According to BBC Sport, the fee for the playmaker is around the £60 million mark. That will make Oscar one of the Premier League’s most expensive exports:

Thank you, @oscar8 and good luck for the future. pic.twitter.com/HYpEPQsWro — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 23, 2016

Blues manager Antonio Conte barely utilised Oscar’s talents this season, starting the 25-year-old in each of the first five Premier League games of the campaign before relegating him to the bench.

Since then, Oscar has played just 36 minutes of top-flight football for the west London giants, and his big-money departure will allow Chelsea to reinvest considerable funds in their squad next month.

Oscar was previously viewed as an important piece of the Chelsea puzzle and leaves the club after making 203 appearances for the English powerhouse and having scored 38 goals during his stay, per Transfermarkt.

However, his decision to head for the lucrative Chinese Super League has attracted negative attention from some, and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher recently discussed his decision in a recent Daily Mail column:

Oscar is a Brazil international. He has been capped 48 times by his country and his natural ability has made him a key part of Chelsea’s team for the last four years. During that time, he has won three major club honours and was also named in the World Cup team of 2014. In 2017, he could have been instrumental in helping Chelsea pursue the Premier League title. Instead, he will be in China where he will become the third highest-paid footballer in the world behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on a reported £400,000 per week. After tax.

The Telegraph reported in December that Oscar’s Shanghai SIPG salary would make him the highest-paid player in the world before Carlos Tevez agreed a £615,000-per-week move to rivals Shanghai Shenhua.

Chelsea will now look to find an adequate replacement for Oscar before the transfer window closes, and the staggering fee they received for his signature will go a long way to funding their search for an upgrade.