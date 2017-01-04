With the 11-25 Phoenix Suns struggling through the first half of the NBA season, P.J. Tucker has become a possible trade target for contenders.

Knicks Targeting Tucker

Wednesday, Jan. 4

According to Ian Begley of ESPN.com, the New York Knicks are one team interested in a possible deal for the small forward.

“It doesn’t seem as if any move is imminent,” Begley wrote, “but some members of the Knicks front office have labeled Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker as a potential trade target.

Tucker is currently averaging 6.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in 36 games this season.

The 31-year-old is in his fifth season with the Suns after spending time overseas. The last three years were spent playing under current Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek, which makes the move to New York logical.

While Tucker mostly comes off the bench this season, he started 224 of his 241 games played during this span.

The veteran especially brings defensive prowess on the perimeter, which could be useful for the Knicks. Only Alex Len has a better defensive box plus-minus on the Suns this season than Tucker, per Basketball Reference.com.

However, Tucker is in the final season of a three-year deal signed in 2014. With the Suns currently in last place in the Western Conference with an 11-25 record, it would make sense to trade away any pending free agents with value.

This move could also provide a chance to give some of the promising young players on the roster more minutes in the second half of the season.