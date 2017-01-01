The Nashville Predators placed defenseman P.K. Subban on injured reserve Sunday with an upper-body injury, according to Brooks Bratten of the team’s official website.

Doctors will re-evaluate Subban in two to three weeks to determine when he might get back on the ice.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday that Subban’s injury is thought to be a herniated disc.

The 27-year-old came to Nashville this offseason in a trade for Shea Weber.

Subban had spent the first six years in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, going to two All-Star games while winning the Norris Trophy in 2013 as the best defenseman in the league. He finished with at least 40 assists in each of the last three seasons, including 45 this past season.

Only five players at his position set up more goals in 2015-16.

The Canadiens surprisingly shipped the talented player to the Predators after Montreal’s disappointing year as a team, although he appeared encouraged by the move.

“I’m just happy to be in a situation where I can excel and feel good about myself coming to the rink every day,” Subban said in June, per the Canadian Press (via CBC).

The veteran brings a consistent presence on the back line to a team that is already among the best in the league.

Subban hasn’t played since Nashville’s 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 15. Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm have stepped up in his absence and will need to continue doing so for the foreseeable future until Subban returns.