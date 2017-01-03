But Mr Evans called on International Development Secretary Priti Patel to urgently examine the use of cash transfers.

He said: “Normally this sort of aid is only given in a crisis or emergency when it is the only way to give help.

“It only should be a temporary measure, but it seems like we’re exporting the dole to Pakistan, which is clearly not a clever idea.

“Anything that involves money needs to be properly scrutinised and is clearly open to fraud with money siphoned away when it ought to be directed to those most in need.

“This is something that International Development Secretary Priti Patel needs to look at urgently to ensure that there is proper accounting for how this money is being delivered.”

A DfID spokesman said: “Cash transfers allow aid to be more efficiently targeted to those who need it, when they need it. In Pakistan, the roll out of biometric payments makes our programme one of the most secure cash transfers in the world, and means British taxpayers can be sure that the help they provide goes to the less fortunate, not those abusing the system.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and we have robust systems in place to protect our investments.”