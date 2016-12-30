They plan on keeping the toy because their son loves it so much and he hasn’t noticed what the toy is allegedly saying.

“If he was a little bit older we might be more offended about it,” she said.

Other parents have since posted videos of their Hatchimals apparently swearing on social media.

A spokesperson from Spin Master told The Telegraph: “Hatchimals communicate by speaking their own unique language, which is made of up of random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they’re cold and snoring while they sleep.

“We can assure consumers that Hatchimals do not curse, nor do they use inappropriate language.”

It is definitely true that the Hatchimals can be taught to swear, using their ‘learn to talk’ feature.

While using this feature, the toys repeat what the owner says.

It has been claimed that ​people have been teaching their Hatchimals to swear and say rude phrases by using this feature and in some instances posting the videos on YouTube.