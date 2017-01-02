Andy McDonald, the shadow transport secretary, described the fare increases as “truly staggering”.

He said: “Fares have risen more than three times faster than wages… passengers were always told that higher fares were necessary to fund investment, but vital projects have been delayed by years and essential maintenance works have been put on hold.”

The fare increases came as passengers on Southern Rail services said journeys had become “intolerable”, with some losing their jobs or having to move house because of their inability to get to work.

A survey of 1,000 passengers by the Association of British Commuters found that other commuters have been forced to rent accommodation in London during the week, which they can ill afford, simply to ensure they can get to work.

One passenger said: “Quite simply, it has ruined my life.”

According to the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operators, around 97p in every pound paid by passengers goes back into running and improving services.

RDG chief executive Paul Plummer said: “Nobody wants to pay more to travel to work and at the moment in some places people aren’t getting the service they are paying for.

“However, increases to season tickets are set by government. Money from fares is helping to sustain investment in the longer, newer trains and more punctual journeys that passengers want.”

Chris Grayling, the Transport Secretary, said: “We are delivering the biggest rail modernisation programme for more than a century, providing more seats and services.

“We have always fairly balanced the cost of this investment between the taxpayer and the passenger.”