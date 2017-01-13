The Winnipeg Jets placed rookie sensation Patrik Laine on injured reserve Friday as he continues to recover from a concussion suffered against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 7.

Latest on Laine’s Playing Status

Friday, Jan. 13

CBC Sports passed along word of the roster move and noted there’s no timetable for his return to game action.

Laine was on the receiving end of a crushing hit from Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe during the third period of the Jan. 7 game. The dynamic winger looked down to collect a pass in the neutral zone, where McCabe was waiting to deliver the shot, which sparked a brawl between the teams.

Tim Campbell of NHL.com provided comments from Jets head coach Paul Maurice, who concluded the hit wasn’t dirty:

I love Patty Laine. I’m going to protect my players all day long. I don’t have a problem with the hit. When two big men get together at that pace, there’s going to be some collateral damage. The hits they’re talking about getting out of the game are blind-side hits, elbows to the head, people coming off their feet to drive into it. It’s a very unfortunate result, and we’re hoping to get Patty back healthy here, but there’s no issues with it.

Laine was enjoying an awesome start to his NHL career with 37 points (21 goals and 16 assists) through 42 games before suffering the head injury. He’d also been playing a key role on special teams for Winnipeg with 11 power-play points.

The 18-year-old Finland native, who the Jets selected with the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, earned a place on the Central Division roster for the 2017 All-Star Game thanks to his strong start. It’s unclear if he’ll be cleared before the Jan. 29 showcase in Los Angeles, however.

Meanwhile, the Jets will miss his offensive contributions for as long as he remains out of the lineup. His quick release and high-powered shot represents the best combination of those two traits to enter the league since perhaps Alexander Ovechkin.

Winnipeg sits three points behind the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference during the early stages of the season’s second half. Scoring consistently without Laine could become an issue for a team that ranks 14th in goals per game.

His absence will continue to amplify the pressure on the likes of Drew Stafford and Joel Armia to provide more production in the offensive end.