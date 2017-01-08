She told the Mail On Sunday: “Going to court was hard, being cross-examined by the trust’s barristers and the Official Solicitor, having to justify myself, having my motives questioned. I was acting through love, whereas they didn’t know Paul – they’d never met him.

“They said that since he might not be aware of himself, he might not be distressed by his life. They even brought Ella up, suggesting he could still be a father to her. I had to tell them that this is not what Paul would have wanted.

“I wish it could have been avoided. But now it is over I am glad permitting Paul to die was not his family’s or his doctors’ decision.

“It’s been a vigorous, robust process, the arguments tested in court with an independent judge weighing up the evidence and deciding what is in his best interests.”

Mr Briggs suffered severe brain damage, a broken left arm, left leg, collar bone, pelvis, spine and ribs and had lung and liver injuries in the head-on collision with a novice driver on July 3, 2015.

The woman behind the wheel, Chelsea Rowe, 22, was jailed for 12 months after admitting causing injury by dangerous driving. She had been on the wrong side of the road.