Gascoigne’s spokesman, Terry Baker, said the troubled star had been taken to hospital with a head wound, according to the Daily Mirror.

Mr Baker added: “He hasn’t been arrested. He’s about to be released and sent home.”

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “The man has been taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.”

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing, she added. Gascoigne was fined £1,000 at Dudley Magistrates’ Court in September after racially abusing a bodyguard who was employed to protect him.