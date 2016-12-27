Following the Indiana Pacers’ 90-85 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Pacers forward Paul George blasted officials for what he believed were missed calls.

According to ESPN.com’s Nick Friedell, George said:

I’ve been fined multiple times. I’ve been vocal to the point where the league issues [a statement], ‘Hey, we missed a call. Hey, we missed that.’ Officials do it during games [saying], ‘I missed that call, I missed this call. We’re sorry. We’re sorry.’ It’s getting repetitive. They see it, they know what’s going on. They know what’s a foul. They know what’s not a foul. It comes down from somewhere else how these games are going, I believe.

He continued:

Since I’ve been in this jersey, we’ve always fought this battle. Ever since I’ve been playing, ever since I’ve been in this jersey we’ve fought this battle. Maybe the league has teams they like so they can give them the benefit of the doubt. We’re the little brother of the league. We’re definitely the little brother of the league.

The three-time All-Star scored 14 points and attempted one free throw in 39 minutes Monday night. Conversely, Bulls forward Jimmy Butler attempted 12 free throws in 40 minutes. Pacers head coach Nate McMillan pointed that out following the game.

Indiana made several moves during the offseason, including acquiring guard Jeff Teague, forward Thaddeus Young and center Al Jefferson. However, the Pacers are off to a disappointing 15-17 start and find themselves ninth in the Eastern Conference.

