In their Sixties heyday, fans were famous for screaming, fainting and offering their knickers in a frenzy that coined its own enduring nickname: Beatlemania.

But devoted followers of Sir Paul McCartney are a little more sedate these days, it appears.

For the musician’s latest offering to his fans? A spectacular Christmas wordsearch.

Sir Paul has teased admirers with a 42-clue word search, burying the titles of his best-loved songs in a bumper puzzle.

A few days earlier, he released a special Christmas colouring-in sheet, with a pencil-effect drawing of him on stage with his guitar ready to be decorated.