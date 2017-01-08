A pensioner has been killed after being hit by a marked police car.

South Yorkshire Police reported a 70-year-old man had died at the scene following a collision with one of its Vauxhall Astra patrol vehicles in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

The elderly man was struck down close to a KFC restaurant on Penistone Road in the city centre on Saturday evening at 6.20pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Specialist officers are supporting the family of the dead man and the force offers its sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Penistone Road and the junction with Bradfield Road will be closed for the rest of the evening while a full investigation takes place.

The force is now appealing witnesses and should ring them on 101 – quoting incident number 1021 of January 7.