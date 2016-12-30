One of Britain’s biggest pensions buyout specialists could tap the stock markets to help fund its expansion, after raising £250m from Chinese investors less than a year ago.

The chief executive of Pension Insurance Corporation stressed there was “no pressing need at all” for the firm to float, but that soaring demand for pensions deals from overburdened businesses could require fresh capital.

“If the market really takes off even more than what we’ve seen, we will need access to capital and what it will come down to is whether that capital comes from the private markets, which are quite vibrant in themselves, or the public market,” said Tracy Blackwell.

“But it’s not going to be driven by what the shareholders need necessarily, as they’re quite comfortable; it’s about where the best access to capital is.”

PIC raised £250m from Reinet and Legend to help fund more deals in May, dampening speculation that PIC and rivals such as Rothesay Life were preparing for imminent floats.

The firm, which has grown in the past decade to insure or run £18bn of retirement funds, has continued to field increasingly keen calls from companies looking to offload their old pensions despite recent market turbulence.

“We’ve been really surprised, especially after Brexit and low interest rates and everything else – we thought there would be a huge slowdown, but it’s been anything but. It’s been extraordinary, and we see it continuing certainly well into next year,” said Ms Blackwell.

“We’ve said for years, since we started this, that one day the supply-demand imbalance will shift, and the demand for insurance will be much greater than the supply of capital into the market. It’s too early to say, but we may actually be getting there,” she added.