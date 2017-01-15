The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has filed allegations of animal abuse against one of Hollywood’s leading animal training and handling firms.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, PETA filed a complaint December 28 with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging neglect and mistreatment by Birds & Animals Unlimited (BAU), which has rented out animals to hundreds of productions, from “The Hangover,” “Marley and Me,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and the Harry Potter movies to the TV show “Game of Thrones.” According to PETA, an eyewitness who worked at BAU documented “chronic neglect, including sick and injured animals who went without adequate veterinary care, filthy enclosures, and animals who were denied food so that they would be hungry when being trained to do tricks.”

PETA released a video showcasing some of its BAU allegations:

