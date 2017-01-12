More wine! “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) is in early talks for a key role in “Avengers: Infinity War.” That’s what sources told Variety, and we can only hope that level of awesome achieves reality. Dinklage played the (wonderfully retro) villain in Fox’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” but he would be a newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Infinity War,” which comes out May 4, 2018, will task the Avengers with battling Josh Brolin’s Thanos. Other MCU heroes are meant to join the mix — including Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Spider-Man — but Dinklage’s role remains a mystery, for now. (Please let him have witty banter with Tony Stark. Please. Please. Please.)

Don’t you worry about Tyrion Lannister, though — more than you would anyway, that is. According to Variety, since the schedule for “Game of Thrones” has moved from a summer start to fall, the actor still has time to go from the third “Avengers” movie (which is expected to shoot early this summer) to the final Season 8 of GoT (which starts shooting in September). However, Variety added that “Production on the seventh season of ‘Game of Thrones’ recently wrapped,” which is not true. The show is filming until the end of February. Maybe they meant Dinklage’s role has wrapped for Season 7, which … well, let’s not worry about that yet.

