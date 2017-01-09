Meanwhile, pricing pressure in the US and stricter reimbursement rules from health authorities in other countries have piled further pressure on the likes of Pfizer, Merck, AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline.

Political uncertainty in the US in the run up to the presidential elections weighed further on the valuations of these companies.

That meant that the value of M&A deals in the sector fell to $273.7bn (£222bn) last year, a far cry from the $392.4bn recorded in 2015, according to figures from Mergermarket.

“Biotech and big pharma valuations fell steadily throughout the year,” the EY report said. “This trend may offer further clues to 2017’s outlook. The last time biopharma valuations experienced such acute declines was during the 2008 financial crisis. This pronounced downturn was quickly followed by a handful of 2009 megadeals.”

Indeed, 2009 was the year in which Pfizer bought Wyeth, Roche bought Genentech, and Merck acquired Schering-Plough.

“So there’s a precedent for big pharma ramping up deal-making in 2017, and potentially dominating M&A share for several years,” said the report.

Expectations that Donald Trump’s administration will relax corporate tax rates and allow US companies to repatriate the billions of dollars worth of cash stockpiled overseas at a low, one-off charge, will give US pharmaceuticals a huge amount of firepower with which to pursue acquisitions to bolster growth.