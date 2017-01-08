PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 7 (UPI) — All Kenny Stills did in 2016 was catch touchdowns.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver scored a career-high nine times this season, averaging 17.3 yards per reception. That stat-line could interst the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus.

“My eyes are going to be on Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills,” McManus wrote when asked if any wide receivers in the playoffs would be a fit for the Eagles.

Stills, 24, was traded to the Dolphins in 2015 from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for linebacker Dannell Ellerbe and a third-round draft pick.

Former Eagles burner DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, and Terrelle Pryor will also be free agents this offseason.

“I was lucky enough to be with a group of veteran receivers in New Orleans [primarily Marques Colston and Lance Moore], and they showed me the right way to do things,” Stills told the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson in November. “So I’ve tried to emulate that and really show that to this young group of receivers.”

“I don’t think I’m doing anything new or different,” Stills told Jackson. “I think [Dolphins coach Adam Gase] just does a good job of putting guys in a position to make plays.”

Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews is playing on the final year of his rookie contract next season. Dorial Green-Beckham and Nelson Agholor both have two years left on their contracts, but have been largely unimpressive, combining for fewer than 800 yards and scoring just four times in 2016.

This Dolphins battle the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in an AFC Wild Card round bout at Heinz Field.

Stills has tallied 726 yards on 42 receptions so far this season. He had 11 touchdowns combined in his first three NFL seasons.