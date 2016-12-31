PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 30 (UPI) — One of the best pass-catching running backs the NFL has ever seen is hanging it up after the 2017 season.

Philadelphia Eagles playmaker Darren Sproles told ESPN’s Tim McManus that “it will be time.”

“[I feel] a little bit [sentimental],” Sproles told McManus. “…but I feel like [after 2017] it will be time.”

Sproles, 33, is the third-oldest running back in the NFL. He has 406 rushing yards and 423 receiving yards this year for the Eagles. The two-time Pro Bowl pick is set to make $4 million next season.

“[My family] wanted me to [retire] this year,” Sproles told McManus. “I was like, ‘Nah, I can’t. I can’t.’ The thing is, when you’re chasing that ring…you really want to get that ring.”

The Eagles could decide to cut the veteran back before next season, but coach Doug Pederson sounds like he still respects Sproles’ skill set.

“He is still very explosive,” Pederson told NJ.com’s Eliot Shorr-Parks. “You see some things out of the backfield that keep him going. There has been [drop off] from the beginning of the year. It really goes to the way he practices. It’s full speed, whether it be a walkthrough or in the regular portion of practice. He is a veteran through and through.”

With Ryan Mathews expected to depart the Eagles’ backfield this offseason, it’s likely that the team looks to the draft to stock its stable.

Sproles had 63 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on nine touches in the Eagles’ Week 16 win against the New York Giants. The Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.