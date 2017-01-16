ComRes said the data was weighted by age, gender, region and socio-economic grade to be representative of all British adults.

Mr Cameron, the former prime minister, said he believed the new allowance would bolster the institution of marriage.

But Derek Thomas, the Conservative MP for St Ives, said: When the marriage allowance was first proposed the implication was that it would be fully transferable and make a really significant difference. The allowance that we have, however, is failing to make an impact, being that 90 per cent of it cannot be transferred.”