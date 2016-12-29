Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has been ruled out of the game against Manchester City at Anfield on New Year’s Eve. Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the Brazil international won’t be ready to return from his ankle injury in time for Saturday’s match, per the club’s official Twitter feed.

Klopp indicated the Reds’ following game away to Sunderland may also be too soon.

James Carroll of Liverpool’s official site provided more detailed quotes from the Anfield boss:

“He is in a good way, a really good way—I spoke to him a few minutes ago. But the City game, for sure, is too early, and if the City game is too early, then I am pretty sure the Sunderland game is too early, too. That’s it.”

Liverpool are set to face Sunderland on January 2 but would likely be confident of beating the relegation candidates even without their creative No. 10. Yet it’s the game against City, a crucial tilt in the Premier League title race, where Coutinho is sure to be missed.



Coutinho would have helped carry the fight to title rivals City.

The Reds trail leaders Chelsea by six points but are just one ahead of third-placed City. Klopp would love to have his full contingent of attacking options available to exploit a suspect City defence.

Coutinho is often Liverpool’s difference-maker in the final third when fit. One thing his presence ensures is that fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino will be allowed to play through the middle.

Without Coutinho, Firmino has been playing on the left flank where he’s less effective. That means Liverpool will again rely on Divock Origi through the middle.

However, the artful combination play between Coutinho, Firmino and midfield schemer Adam Lallana would pose more of a threat against City. Pep Guardiola’s side have struggled to track perceptive movement by intelligent runners off the ball all season.

Coutinho excels at taking up dangerous positions in and around the box. His vision, dribbling skills and powerful shot with either foot usually prove decisive in the biggest matches.

Liverpool have got by without their star man until now, but City are the kind of opposition likely to make Coutinho’s continued absence felt.