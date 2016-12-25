PIC raised £250m from Reinet and Legend to help fund more deals in May, dampening speculation that PIC and rivals such as Rothesay Life were preparing for imminent floats.

The firm, which has grown in the past decade to insure or run £18bn of retirement funds, has continued to field increasingly keen calls from companies looking to offload their old pensions.

“We’ve been really surprised, especially after Brexit and low interest rates and everything else – we thought there would be a huge slowdown but it’s been anything but. It’s been extraordinary, and we see it continuing certainly well into next year,” said Blackwell.

“We’ve said for years, since we started this, that one day the supply-demand imbalance will shift, and the demand for insurance will be much greater than the supply of capital into the market. It’s too early to say, but we may actually be getting there,” she added.