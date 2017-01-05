A FISHERMAN ended up with a metal pole through his head after he SPEARED himself in a horrific accident.

The Sun reports that the sharp rod pierced through one of his ears and went straight through his skull before coming out the other side of his face.

A distressing photo of the man’s stomach-churning injury has gone viral after it surfaced online.

The fisherman was fortunate to survive the freak accident that could have killed him if the rod was just millimetres higher.

A second photo shows the badly injured fisherman making a peace sign at the camera after the metal pole has been removed.

It is thought the man was injured while fishing off the coast of the Bahamas.

One social media user commented: “This why I used to be so scared of spear fishing.”

Another said: “Oh my goodness, that is not how you want to get both ears pierced.”

While some people squirmed others expressed delight.

One woman insensitively wrote: “At least he knows how a fish feels now.”

This article originally appeared in The Sun