This unnamed man was shot through the head with a spear but survived. Picture: Facebook

A FISHERMAN ended up with a metal pole through his head after he SPEARED himself in a horrific accident.

The Sun reports that the sharp rod pierced through one of his ears and went straight through his skull before coming out the other side of his face.

A distressing photo of the man’s stomach-churning injury has gone viral after it surfaced online.

The fisherman was fortunate to survive the freak accident that could have killed him if the rod was just millimetres higher.

A second photo shows the badly injured fisherman making a peace sign at the camera after the metal pole has been removed.

This unnamed man seen with a spear through his head. Picture: Facebook

It is thought the man was injured while fishing off the coast of the Bahamas.

One social media user commented: “This why I used to be so scared of spear fishing.”

Another said: “Oh my goodness, that is not how you want to get both ears pierced.”

While some people squirmed others expressed delight.

One woman insensitively wrote: “At least he knows how a fish feels now.”

Last year a tiny fishing net saved an insurance broker’s life after he collapsed.

In December a teenager drowned while fishing in a beauty spot lake.

This article originally appeared in The Sun



