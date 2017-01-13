The black boxes suggest that the plane broke up in mid-air following a fire in the cockpit or vicinity.

The Egyptians have stated that terrorism may have been to blame after reporting that explosives had been found on the remains of passengers. French investigators have all but dismissed these findings and homed in on data pointing to an accidental fire in the area of the flight-deck and next-door lavatory.

Initial alerts indicated a string of malfunctions with the windows on the right-hand flight deck window next to the co-pilot, with the message “3044 anti-ice right window”. Smoke alerts ensued in the adjoining lavatory and hold, along with an order from the captain to the co-pilot to put out a fire.

CCTV cameras at Charles de Gaulle airport clearly show the personal belongings lying on the glare-shield, said Le Parisien.

“The images very clearly indicate that the Egyptian co-pilot put his telephone, tablet and bottles of perfume bought before boarding on the glare-shield,” the paper said. There were no security issues with the devices when the co-pilot passed through the normal airport security controls, it went on.

“The investigators hence note a troubling parallel between the placing of these items that are fed by lithium batteries and the triggering of alarms during the flight,” it added.

The stability of lithium batteries has been the subject of controversy. Some are banned from aircraft and certain models in mobile devices have been known to overheat and catch fire. In December 2010, a fire broke out in an Air France flight from Atlanta to Paris when a lithium battery jammed under a seat. ignited. A small fire also broke out on a device being charged in May 2013 on another Air France jet, flying from Paris to Sao Paulo, Brazil.