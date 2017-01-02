He told the newspaper he was “not for one moment suggesting such shows [like Planet Earth II] should not be made”.

But, he said “these programmes are still made as if this worldwide mass extinction is simply not happening.

“The producers continue to go to the rapidly shrinking parks and reserves to make their films – creating a beautiful, beguiling fantasy world, a utopia where tigers still roam free and untroubled, where the natural world exists as if man had never been.

“By fostering this lie they are lulling the huge worldwide audience into a false sense of security.