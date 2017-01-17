FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan gathered the team up on the sidelines in the third quarter of the divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

He sensed that the team was being baited into bad football by a desperate Seattle team. There were a few skirmishes and things got chippy.

He had a clear message to the team that will serve it well in the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

“Yeah, I think so,” Ryan said. “In those situations, you’ve got to remember at the end of the day our objective. Our objective is to win the game. In order to do that, I thought we needed to keep our composure and that was it.”

Ryan didn’t want his players to back down, though.

“Just a reminder to play to the whistle and not worry about all the stuff that was going on,” Ryan said. “That’s what happens this time of the year. Games get tough and physical. I thought our guys stepped up to that challenge and kept their composure really, really well.”

The Falcons hope to have All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones, who aggravated his foot/toe injury against Seattle. They lost defensive end Adrian Clayborn, who suffered a torn biceps.

The game will pit the resurgent Packers against Ryan and the Falcons high-flying offense.

“I think we are all an extension of one another,” Ryan said “I think when Julio gets going it opens things up for other guys. When other guys get going, it opens things up for our running backs or Julio. That’s kind of been one of the coolest things about our offense and our team this year is at different times during the game different guys are going to step up and make plays.”

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu played well down the stretch.

“He’s just so physical and clutch at the end of the game,” Ryan said. “On a third down and 3 or 4 and down in that low red zone area. He’s got an option route and does such a great job of getting leverage and being physical. On the touchdown catch, that’s just him using his body and being big, aggressive, and physical. We are lucky to have him.”

After the Falcons beat the Seahawks at the Georgia Dome, coach Dan Quinn said he wasn’t sure if he would pull for the Packers against Dallas, although he wanted a home game “for the fans.”

“Past that, the coaching side of me and the matchups, I’ll have to go in and find that out,” Quinn said.

He must now focus on the Packers. And it’s possible that, even on the road, they are the tougher foe for the NFC championship. Rodgers, a two-time league MVP, carried the Packers to a last-second 34-31 victory at the Cowboys.

The Packers have played in five Super Bowls with four victories and also own nine other NFL championships. The Falcons are seeking their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history after they lost the 1999 Super Bowl (following the 1998 season) to the Broncos.

In a previous meeting this season, the Falcons beat the Packers 33-32 on Oct. 30 at the Georgia Dome. The Falcons opened as 4-point favorites in the rematch before the betting line quickly moved to 5 points, according to ESPN gambling writer Dave Tuley.

The Falcons had the league’s best offense all season and thrashed Seattle’s third-ranked scoring defense. Injuries have hurt their defensive depth but the unit improved as young players developed.

After eliminating Seattle, the Falcons could make a credible case that they weren’t concerned about which opponent they would meet in the NFC championship game.

“For us, it’s just focusing on us,” safety Keanu Neal said. “We are focused on us and the process.”

–The Falcons one-two punch of running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman combined for more than 200 total yards for the fourth straight game.

Against Seattle the two combined to rush 25 times for 102 yards and a touchdown. They caught seven passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks held the Falcons to 52 yards rushing in the regular season meeting.

“They are so stout against the run, but our two guys are so important to us,” Ryan said. “I thought it was important for us to get them involved in the passing game early to make some plays. I thought Tevin and Devonta did a great job for us today.”

Freeman had four catches for a team-leading 80 yards receiving. He had a 53-yard reception in which he put a wicked move on Seattle free safety Steven Terrell in the open field.