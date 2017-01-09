Police said the robbers were a “mixed bunch” – mainly in their 50s with the oldest thought to be 72 years old, according to Le Figaro. And Le Point described the men as “veteran guys from the housing estates and people from the travelling community”.

The arrests reportedly took place in Raincy, in the northeastern Seine-Saint-Denis suburb of Paris, Vincennes to the East, as well as Rouen, northern France and Grasse – France’s perfume capital on the Riviera.

While the robbers appeared to be highly professional, they did leave at least one DNA print in the flat – on a clamp used to bind Ms Kardashian.

Then during his getaway on a bicycle, one of the robbers had a fall and dropped a plastic bag carrying the jewels. He hastily picked them up but forgot one diamond-studded pendant valued at €30,000 (£26,000), which a passer-by handed in hours later.