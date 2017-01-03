Police are hunting a gang that pulled off a $6 million jewel heist in New York on New Year’s Eve.

The three thieves broke into a jewellery wholesaler a few street blocks from Times Square.

A nationally televised street party was going on in Times Square sat the time and the thieves were said to have taken advantage of thousands of police officers being tied up there.

They broke in to the Gregg Ruth jewelry company, which specialises in pink diamonds, on the sixth floor of a building on 36th Street in Manhattan at 10pm.

The gang used a crowbar and a sledgehammer to get in and left through a stairwell after emptying two safes.

They got away with diamond-encrusted necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Detectives are investigating whether they had help form and insider who knew the location of safes.

A surveillance video released by police captured the face of a a bearded man wearing a hooded jacket looking into the camera.