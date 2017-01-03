CCTV footage showed DC Gustafson pushing the pram at the Liverpool ONE shopping centre, although an occupational health assessment two days later found he was unfit to work.

During the hearing, he raised concerns about police attempts to access his medical records. In December the misconduct panel ruled he had no case to answer, but Cowin had breached professional standards.

Cowin has now been sacked by the force, the Liverpool Echo reported. Detective Superintendent Dave McCaughrean said: “Merseyside Police demands the highest possible standards from its officers and staff.

“We will always thoroughly investigate when we receive information about those that fall below those professional standards, to ensure the public can continue to have the utmost confidence in the force.

“Detective Constable Cowin’s conduct fell below this standard. We will not have officers and staff working for us who do not uphold the highest levels of professionalism and honesty.

“Thankfully the vast majority of officers who work for Merseyside Police do a really good job day in, day out and serve our communities with compassion, integrity and professionalism.”