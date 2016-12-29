However, police said they expected the majority of fans to be well behaved and warned those who are not that they will face the “full force of the law”. The force urged people to plan their day in advance and drink responsibly.

Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty said: “This is no doubt an exciting weekend for many people, whether it’s to enjoy a day of shopping at the sales, attending a football match, or gearing up to celebrate the New Year.

“It does mean that the city will be busier throughout the day and night. Together with our partners, we have robust policing plans in place to account for this, with public safety being our priority.

“Given the time of year, it would be expected that alcohol will play a part in some of the activities but I would urge people to drink responsibly, plan your outing in advance and ensure you stay with friends and family who know where you are. Expect to see more officers in and around stadiums, shopping centres, on approaches to Glasgow and in the city centre itself.

“Much has been said about the Rangers v Celtic match taking place but I envisage that the majority of supporters will come and enjoy the game and leave safely. However, that small minority determined to cause disorder, anti-social or offensive behaviour will be met with the full force of the law.”

The timing of the match has been criticised by Paul Waterson, chief executive of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association, who asked when the decision was announced whether those involved had taken into account the fact that Police Scotland reported that the number of calls concerning domestic abuse cases had almost doubled on the day the teams met in their Scottish Cup semi-final match earlier this year.