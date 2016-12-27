The 21-year-old was last seen at her Unite Students halls of residence, opposite Goldsmiths University, in south east London, just before noon on Christmas Eve.

She is believed to be carrying her mobile phone, but it is uncontactable.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said Ms Gayther’s family were “extremely concerned” for her safety.

“Police in Lewisham Borough are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing university student living in New Cross,” he said.

“Isabel Gayther, 21, resides in halls of residence on Goodwood Road and was due at her family’s home on Christmas Day.

“She did not arrive and has not been seen or heard from since about 11.30am on Christmas Eve.

“This is extremely out of character for her and officers and her family are extremely concerned for her safety and wellbeing.”

Ms Gayther is described as white, of slim build, with olive skin and long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured dress.

She is known to frequent places popular with students in the New Cross and Deptford areas, say police.

“It is believed Isabel has her phone with her but it is unreachable. It is not known at this time if she has access to money or transport,” said the spokesman.

“Anyone who has seen Isabel or who knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact police via 101.”