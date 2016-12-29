In footage released by NSW Police, some of the 15 alleged offenders can be seen in handcuffs at a ship docked at the Sydney Fish Markets in Pyrmont.

A further 600kg of cocaine destined for Australia, estimated to be worth about $197 million, was seized in Tahiti in March and 32kg of heroin in Fiji in December 2014.

Operation Okesi, comprising officers from NSW Police, Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force, started more than two-and-a-half-years after police received a tip from a member of the public. Since then, five alleged importations by the sophisticated syndicate have been thwarted, police announced on Thursday.

Mark Jenkins, NSW Police State crime commander, said on Thursday that all the drugs originated in South America before being transferred across the South Pacific by ship.

Since the operation on Christmas night, where seven men were arrested, a further eight men were taken into custody in the following four days.