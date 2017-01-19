Jan. 19 (UPI) — California Highway Patrol troopers using their SUVs to push tractor-trailers stuck on a snowy highway ended up having to rescue one of their own — a “new guy.”

A video posted to Facebook by the CHP’s station in Truckee shows a patrol SUV being used to pull an identical patrol vehicle after it got stuck in an Interstate 80 snow bank Wednesday.

The CHP said the SUV was being driven by a “new guy” while troopers were using the vehicles to push tractor-trailers that became stuck on the snowy Sierra highway.

The road was closed for several hours due to the snow Wednesday and was reopened in the evening — but tractor-trailers were encouraged to find alternate routes.